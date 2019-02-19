Colorado Ballet Brings Innovative Local Collaboration to the Stage

Following Colorado Ballet’s wildly popular and sold-out production of The Wizard of Oz, which came about as a result of an international collaboration, the company’s next program – Tour de Force – showcases a local collaboration with acclaimed Denver dance companies Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Wonderbound.

The program will open with a new work The MOVE/ment choreographed by Cleo Parker Robinson to jazz and soul music, followed by Colorado Ballet performing Amy Seiwert’s Traveling Alone, and will close with a new work choreographed by Wonderbound Artistic Director Garrett Ammon to Beethoven’s Creatures of Prometheus.

This local collaboration elevates the spirit of unity, inclusion and diversity in Denver’s dance scene and sets an example for other dance organizations across the nation. Colorado Ballet’s Tour de Force exemplifies the amazing ways in which dance crosses boundaries and holds the power to unite artists from different backgrounds and styles, thus creating a positive environment in which the performing arts can thrive.

Three years ago, Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs decided to create a collaborative program that would feature three of Denver’s prominent dance companies working together to create new contemporary works. After juggling production, rehearsal and performance schedules of all three companies, this dream will finally come to fruition next month when Colorado Ballet presents Tour de Force at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, March 8-10, 2019.

“Both Cleo Parker Robinson and Garrett Ammon were very excited about the idea from the moment we started the conversation, and started thinking about what they were going to choreograph for this program,” stated Boggs. With the added advantage of combining companies, these new works will feature a larger number of dancers on the stage with about 20 to 25 dancers.

In discussing her work, Cleo Parker Robinson stated, “This is an incredible opportunity to bring a diversity of dancers, in both culture and genre, together to create a work that is reflective of these powerful times in our community and the world. The arts have always been a powerful catalyst for positive social transformation. This project is an inspiring representation of this collective vision.”

In creating this program, Boggs wanted Colorado Ballet dancers to have direct exposure to different dance styles to enrich their professional experience. “Dancers from all three companies have developed new friendships while experiencing the joy of collaborating together, and there is mutual respect in the room. Dancers love to create, and as long as they are creating…as long as it’s a good and healthy process, they will really enjoy it and get something out of it.”

“With my new work, Creatures of Prometheus, I wanted to put the talents and capacities of Colorado Ballet and Wonderbound artists on full display,” stated Wonderbound Artistic Director Garrett Ammon. “By fusing the aesthetics of the two companies into a single whole, the work looks to embrace a wide range of the human experience—from refinement and elegance to eccentricity and primal expression. The entire creative process was deeply gratifying—the two companies engaged the project with enthusiasm and each other with the deepest respect. The outcome is a work that—rather than highlighting our differences—expresses our shared humanity.”

A truly unique program, Tour de Force will showcase the three very different styles of each company. Colorado Ballet’s style is rooted in traditional classical ballet. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble’s style is modern influenced by African-American dance traditions and the Diaspora, while Garrett Ammon’s style with Wonderbound is contemporary with a classical ballet foundation.

“This program offers three very distinct and diverse works with something for everyone,” states Boggs. “You’re going to see a collaboration process that is very inspiring for all of us. We are thrilled to showcase the result of this enriching experience in Tour de Force.”

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.

TOUR DE FORCE SPONSORS

This production of Tour de Force is presented by Arrow Electronics, and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Denver Ballet Guild. Colorado Ballet receives support from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). Supporting sponsors include Anadarko, Colorado Ballet Auxiliary and Pura Vida.

UPCOMING SEASON FINALE

Ballet MasterWorks | April 5 – 14, 2019

Featuring Carmina Burana and Serenade

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

ABOUT COLORADO BALLET

Presenting exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education and community engagement, Colorado Ballet continues to inspire and grow an increasingly diverse audience base in Denver, Colorado. As a world-class professional company, Colorado Ballet presents more than 55 performances annually to sold-out audiences in the 2,000 seat Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Company’s 33 professional dancers and 22 studio company dancers come from all over the world. In 2014, Colorado Ballet moved into its new home, The Armstrong Center for Dance, a 35,000 square foot building that boasts eight state-of-the-art professional dance studios and amenities for the professional Company.

Established in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet is a non-profit organization celebrating 58 years of presenting classical ballet and superior dance. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet performs classical ballet masterpieces, full-length story ballets and its critically-acclaimed repertory production Ballet MasterWorks, featuring varied works from neoclassical ballets to world premieres.

The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy serves over 1,200 students from toddlers to seniors each year and has doubled in size since 2014. Colorado Ballet’s Education and Community Engagement programming serves under-resourced students, teachers, families, people with disabilities and lifelong learners, reaching more than 35,000 contacts in 300 schools and organizations annually.

Colorado Ballet enhances the cultural life of Colorado through performances of the professional company, training at the Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy and Education & Community Engagement programming. For more information please visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG.