Colorado Ballet

Denver

Description of Closure:

Colorado Ballet Cancels Ballet MasterWorks Production

Season finale at the Ellie Caulkins House will not take place

DENVER, CO (March 13, 2020) – Colorado Ballet has been closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19, and everyone’s health and safety is our highest priority. In light of the recent mandate from the City of Denver banning public gatherings of more than 250 people from now until April 12, 2020, Colorado Ballet has canceled its season finale production of Ballet MasterWorks, April 3 – 12, 2020.

“We are deeply saddened to see the season come to a close in this manner for our dancers and the organization,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs, “but we understand the extreme importance of ensuring the public’s health and safety and will support all efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We would like to thank our patrons for their ongoing support of Colorado Ballet, and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We look forward to seeing all of Colorado Ballet’s patrons back at the theatre in the future.”

Patrons who have tickets to this performance have three options to enable them to continue enjoying Colorado Ballet performances.

Ticket holders may:

Turn their ticket(s) purchase into a donation to help Colorado Ballet finish the season strong. All ticket donations are fully tax-deductible.

Receive an on-account credit that can be applied to tickets for the 2020/2021 season. This credit can be used for subscriptions or single tickets when purchased by phone. The credit will be good for one year for the value of the tickets, if purchased through Colorado Ballet.

Exchange their ticket(s) for a gift certificate for a performance during the 2020/2021 season.

As a nonprofit arts organization with 55% of our operating cost covered by ticket sales, Colorado Ballet thanks all patrons who will consider donating their ticket(s) purchase.

All requests for the above three options including ticket donation, exchanges and/or gift certificates can be done via the following:

Fill out the online ticket request form.

Email your request to: tickets@coloradoballet.org

Call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2. If you call during the weekend, please leave a message and someone will return your call as soon as possible. Patron Services is open M – F, 10am – 4pm.

Please note that, due to increased communication, response times may be significantly longer than usual, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.

For further questions, please contact Colorado Ballet’s in-house Patron Services team at 303-837-8888 ext. 2. If you have any questions about this communication, please email info@coloradoballet.org.

COLORADO BALLET ACADEMY

Following the lead of Denver Public Schools and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all classes at Colorado Ballet Academy (CBA) will be suspended effective Monday, March 16 through Saturday April 4, 2020. The March 21 Saturday Soirée will be postponed until further notice and Parent Observation Week has been cancelled. Classes on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 will be held as scheduled, however, students are not required to attend classes or rehearsals on these days. As CBA nears the completion of its regularly scheduled Spring Break, March 30 – April 4, the Academy will reassess if it is safe to open on Monday, April 6. Updates will be distributed via email, social media and the company’s website on Friday, April 3, 2020. At this time, CBA is planning on classes, rehearsals and performances to continue as scheduled beginning Monday, April 6.

For ongoing updates regarding COVID-19 and its impact on Colorado Ballet, please visit our website.

Please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website and review their “Steps to Prevent Illness” regarding COVID-19.

More information:

https://www.coloradoballet.org/covid19