Colorado Building Farmer program offers a look at agriculture

Karen Crumbaker, CSU Larimer County Extension

A program designed to help new and experienced farmers and ranchers explore the agriculture business is being offered by Colorado State University Larimer County Extension in October and November.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket THE COLONIAL SHOP by North Forty / Scene Magazine

The Colorado Building Farmers/Ranchers program is a series of eight Tuesday evening classes taught by experienced local farmers, ranchers, and CSU Extension faculty from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting October 2nd through November 20, 2018. The classes are located at Larimer County Extension Offices, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado.

The program covers a range of subjects including strategic business planning, managing risks of food safety, managing legal and labor issues, financial analysis, and marketing. Each participant will learn how to create a business plan, one of the main goals of the program.

Cost for the program is $255 for all eight sessions. For more information and to apply visit the Larimer County Extension webpage at http://larimer.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture-naturalresources/.

The deadline for applications is September 4, 2018.

Questions? Contact Karen Crumbaker, CSU Larimer County Extension, 970.498.6003 or email at kcrumbaker@larimer.org