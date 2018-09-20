Colorado Collaborative Justice Conference Seeking Presentation Proposals for 2019 Conference

Rob McCallum, Public Information Officer, Colorado Judicial Department

DENVER – The Colorado Collaborative Justice Conference Planning Committee is accepting proposals for breakout session presentations and workshops for the 2019 Colorado Collaborative Justice Conference hosted by the Colorado Judicial Department.

The conference will take place March 27 – March 29, 2019, in Denver, CO and is a joint effort by the Correctional Treatment Board and the Judicial Problem-Solving Courts Program. The goal is to promote collaborative, team-based approaches to treating justice-involved individuals with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and to foster enhanced system-wide inclusivity, equity and cultural competency.

The 2019 conference will build on the general themes of:

• Evidence-informed practices in the criminal justice field

• Trauma-informed practices

Trauma-informed practices • Traumatic Brain Injury

• Responsivity

• Treatment matching

• Peer Mentors

• Intersections between mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorders

Intersections between mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorders • Family centered practices supporting justice-involved individuals

Family centered practices supporting justice-involved individuals • Inclusivity, equity and cultural competency

The committee is seeking presentation proposals for 75-minute breakout sessions and three-hour workshops. Proposals will be accepted from any individual, group, institution or

company with an interest in corrections or criminal justice. Proposals are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2018, and will be evaluated on a rolling basis with the conference agenda expected to be finalized by December 2018.

Proposals will be evaluated based on:

• Relevance to the Colorado Collaborative Justice Conference audience

• Priority given to session relating to the conference themes indicated above

• Originality of the presentation material

• Clear and focused learning objectives

• Practical applications of the information presented

• Exhibited knowledge and application of adult learning styles in session design

Preference will be given to the following topic areas: corrections, substance abuse treatment, trauma-informed practices, Traumatic Brain Injury, problem-solving courts, community supervision/re-entry, co-occurring disorders and treatment, implementation science, Colorado programs (and outcomes) using evidence-based practices and soft skill development.

Conference attendees will include judges, district attorneys, public defenders and defense attorneys, law enforcement, probation and parole officers, community corrections professionals, problem-solving court coordinators, treatment providers and policy makers. It is expected that more than 850 people will attend the conference. All presenters will be invited to attend the full conference. Lodging will be provided and, if necessary, travel expenses will be reimbursed.

To submit a proposal, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/88BWL3N

For more information please visit: www.courts.state.co.us/ccjc

Specific questions please email: ColoradoCollaborativeJusticeConference@judicial.state.co.us

No proposals will be accepted via email.

This information is provided as an e-mail service of the Colorado State Judicial Department, Office of State Court Administrator, 1300 Broadway, Suite 1200, Denver, CO 80203.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.