Colorado Department of Revenue released Average Market Rates for retail marijuana

Effective January 1, 2020

Bud rate is the highest in three years

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) today released the Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana effective January 1, 2020 until March 31, 2020.

Six of the seven AMR categories increased this quarter, with the exception of seed, which stayed the same ($5). The average price per pound of bud rose by over $300 from the previous quarterly update, specifically to $1,316 per pound for bud (from $999 in October 2019). The bud rate is above $1,000 for the first time since April 2018. This is the fifth consecutive quarter where bud rates have increased. The trim rate increased to $350 per pound, a difference of $25 from the last quarter. The bud allocated for extraction rate increased to $299 (from $254), trim allocated for extraction rate increased to $247 (from $200), immature plants increased to $9 each (from $8) and the wet whole plant rate increased to $191 (from $173).

The AMR is the median market price of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from retail marijuana cultivation facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores. CDOR’s Office of Research and Analysis, in coordination with the Taxation Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), calculates AMRs quarterly for use in levying the excise tax as required by the Colorado statute.

The January 1 AMR was calculated based on retail marijuana transactions from August 1, 2019, through November 30, 2019, in MED’s marijuana inventory tracking system. AMR is an estimate of the typical prices of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from marijuana grows to product manufacturers or stores.

Visit the Taxation Division’s website for more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs: https://www.colorado.gov/ pacific/tax/marijuana-AMR.