Colorado Department of Revenue Releases Average Market Rates for Retail Marijuana

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) today released the Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana effective April 1, 2020 until June 30, 2020.

Three of the seven AMR categories decreased this quarter, including bud ($1,164), trim ($319) and wet whole plant ($176). Bud allocated for extraction ($744) and trim allocated for extraction both increased ($250), while immature plant ($9) and seed ($5) rates stayed the same.

The AMR is the median market price of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from retail marijuana cultivation facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores. CDOR’s Office of Research and Analysis, in coordination with the Taxation Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), calculates AMRs quarterly for use in levying the excise tax as required by Colorado statute.

The April 1 AMR was calculated based on retail marijuana transactions from December 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020 in MED’s marijuana inventory tracking system. AMR is an estimate of the typical prices of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from marijuana grows to product manufacturers or stores.

Visit the Taxation Division’s website for more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs: https://www.colorado.gov/ pacific/tax/marijuana-AMR.