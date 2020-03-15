Colorado Fishing Licenses Now Available

Residents and non-resident visitors can now purchase fishing licenses in the state of Colorado for the upcoming 2020-2021 fishing season.

Licenses can be purchased now in a multitude of ways, including at your local Colorado Parks And Wildlife (CPW) office, any authorized sales agents such as Wal-Marts, by telephone, or online. The fishing licenses for the 2020-2021 season are valid from March 1 this year to March 31 of next year, 2021.

Fishing licenses can be used to line, ice, or fly fish within Colorado’s 6,000 miles of streams and 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. With 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish and over 90 million fish annually stocked into Colorado waters by the CPW, Colorado waters are filled with fish, amphibians, mollusks, and crustaceans waiting to be caught.

“CPW crews will soon be spawning walleyes to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl. “They will also be stocking front range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities.”

For more information regarding fishing/fishing licenses in Colorado, please visit the CPW’s website at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Fishing.aspx or call 1-800-244-5613.