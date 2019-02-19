COLORADO HB19-1039 RENAMED JUDE’S LAW ON THIRD READING

This morning, Representative Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, introduced an amendment to rename Colorado House Bill 19-1039: Identity Documents for Transgender Persons as ‘Jude’s Law’ in honor of a 12 year-old transgender girl Jude. The adopted amendment was passed on third reading and now makes its way to the Colorado Senate as ‘Jude’s Law’.

Jude (last name held to protect the family’s identity) has testified in support of similar legislation for the last four years in committee. Jude provided the following statement:

“I’m so happy that I can be a part of such a phenomenal bill and the fact that it has now been named after me is a true honor! I feel very grateful and fortunate that we are one step closer to achieving basic rights for transgender people.”

Rep. Daneya Esgar made the following comments upon the introduction of the amendment to rename House Bill 1039 as ‘Jude’s Law’:

“We encourage people to come and share their voices with us all the time. She is a young woman who is amazing and articulate and knows exactly what she’s asking for. It hit me this year when we were walking into committee that maybe, maybe if this is the year this may finally pass… maybe it deserves to be named after her.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for being here with us every step of the way and showing us how legislation truly impacts real people in our community – people that are here – when you’re here you’re visible, you show us what our legislation can actually do and who it can impact.”

Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans released the following statement:

“This year, Colorado will continue to lead the way and live up to our values as a state that is open to all. Colorado will be the 3rd state to provide options for transgender and non-binary Coloradans to have identity documents that match who they are by removing unnecessary and costly barriers. This is a critical step that reduces discrimination against transgender and non-binary Coloradans and affirms that Colorado continues to be a state for all.”

Jude’s Law will cut through the red tape for transgender Coloradans trying to update the gender on their birth certificate, allowing them to have the identification documents that match who they are. Coloradans will be able to update their gender on their birth certificate to M, F or X — without a surgery, a doctor’s note or court order. This bill removes both the surgery requirement and court order requirement, allowing trans people the ability to self-identify on their ID document. The bill removes the publication requirement for a name change in order to reflect one’s gender identity. A new birth certificate will be issued instead of an amended birth certificate when updating gender.