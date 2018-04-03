The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra returns to the Rialto!

Gloria Shanstrom

Kinda Duke-ish, The music of Duke Ellington at the Rialto Theater

7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 14, 2018

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra returns to Loveland, CO on Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St. in Loveland, CO 80537.

The CJRO will draw from the rich legacy of Duke Ellington, as played by his and other great bands. In addition to some original Ellington arrangements, you will hear the Duke through the eyes and ears of Count Basie, Woody Herman, and many others. Putting the Duke’s songs into words will be outstanding songstress Heidi Schmidt coming back for her fourth visit to the Rialto.

Patrons of the CJRO’s Holiday Concerts at the Rialto have been so enthusiastic about these yearly performances, that the Rialto team has decided that there’s no need to wait for the Holidays for folks to enjoy the exciting and always swinging music of CJRO.

About the CJRO

Colorado’s best musicians performing classic big band and modern large ensemble jazz, that’s the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. The CJRO plays to sell out houses at the Arvada Center, the PACE Center in Parker, the Rialto Theater in Loveland, as well as jazz festivals throughout the area, performing tunes from the libraries of Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, CJRO composers and many more.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at 970-962-2120, rialtoloveland.ticketforce.com or the Rialto Theater Box Office, 228 E. 4th St., Loveland, CO 80537.

The CJRO, professional grade jazz. Coloradojazz.org