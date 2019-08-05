Colorado Judicial Department opens application process for Eviction Legal Assistance Fund grants

Eviction Legal Assistance Fund

By Jon Sarché

Deputy Public Information Officer

Colorado Judicial Department

The Colorado Judicial Branch today announced it has opened the application process for Fiscal Year 2020 grants from the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund, which funds programs that provide civil legal assistance to help indigent persons who are experiencing eviction or are at immediate risk of eviction.

The program was established by the General Assembly in 2019 to help indigent persons experiencing eviction or at risk of an eviction obtain legal services at no cost to them.

Grants will be awarded based on a formula which considers factors including the number of clients served in the past year and the location of service. For Fiscal Year 2020, $750,000 is available for grants.

Applications must be received by the State Court Administrator’s Office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to be considered for a grant. To be eligible, organizations must be non-profit and currently serving the legal needs of indigent persons at risk of or experiencing an eviction.

Successful organizations must be prepared to provide full legal services, including but not limited to providing legal representation to indigent tenants in any forcible entry and detainer proceeding or action for monetary damages or other lease violation, legal assistance prior to the filing of an eviction, or any other judicial actions in which legal representation is necessary to protect the interests of an indigent tenant. Additional information regarding the fund and qualifications for organizations receiving grants may be found in section 13-40-127 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

The application form is available online atwww.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Division.cfm?Division=pa. Completed forms will be accepted only via e-mail.