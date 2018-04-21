Colorado Mosaic Artists offer art made piece-by-piece

PHOTO FROM COLORADO MOSAIC ARTISTS Continuing an art form that dates back thousands of years, Colorado Mosaic Artists piece colorful bits into beautiful pictures.

Shop for handmade mosaic gifts, including miniature art pieces, boxes, and jewelry, at the Mother’s Day Mosaic Market on April 28, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Loveland Museum Gallery, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland. The mosaic market is being held in conjunction with the Colorado Mosaic Artists exhibition, “Earth, Air, Fire, Water,” which will remain on view at the Museum Gallery through May 13.

To learn more about the incredible work of the non-profit artists’ group, which welcomes amateurs as well as professional mosaic artists, see http://coloradomosaics.org/

For more information about the Loveland Museum exhibit and market, visit https://allevents.in/loveland/mothers-day-mosaic-market/334157323734365 and https://lovelandmuseumgallery.org/art-exhibits/earth-air-fire-water-colorado-mosaic-artists-exhibition/

PHOTO FROM LOVELAND MUSEUM GALLERY
Mosaic by Susan Judy, “The Enemy Within: Mt. Erebus Volcanism and Ozone Depletion”

 

