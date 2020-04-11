Colorado Parks and Wildlife Begin Inspections for Aquatic Nuisance Species

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials have begun prepping inspection stations for mandatory boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species (ANS) across Colorado to prevent the spread of mussels as boating season approaches.

The effort by the CPW to keep mussels out of Colorado waters is only achievable if boaters undergo mandatory inspections and purchase ANS stamps prior to boating within Colorado’s reservoirs. The ANS stamps must be purchased annually at a rate of $25 for owners of boats within Colorado who operate motorboats and sailboats within lakes and reservoirs and $50 for boaters who are out-of-state.

“Keeping Colorado’s waters free of invasive species is critical to maintaining efficient water delivery and infrastructure systems, and providing high-quality fishing and boating opportunities for our residents and visitors,” said Elizabeth Brown, invasive species program manager for CPW.

Although the boating season is primarily from May to October, numerous federal and local waters have been postponed from allowing boats to take to the waters as well as engage in ANS inspections due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nevertheless, the CPW is continuing to open waters and supply recreational activities as long as boaters do not trek far distances in order to fish or boat during the pandemic and to keep to local reservoirs.

Boaters are also being urged under Govoner Jared Polis’s Stay-At-Home-Order to follow guidelines such as not gathering in groups larger than ten and remaining a minimum distance of six feet from ANS inspectors at all times.

While the CPW continues to work assiduously in order to keep waters in state parks open for the public’s enjoyment. Nonetheless, CPW advocates visitors to follow the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) recommendations for daily activities during this time.

“The success of the ANS Program is due to the dedicated inspection and decontamination staff across the state. We are grateful to those individuals that are working on the front lines to provide recreation and protect our waters,” Brown said.

For more information on how to prevent ANS in Colorado as well as more on ANS inspections and the stamp including a complete list of Colorado inspection sites and hours of operation, please visit CPW’s boating page or their website at www.cpw.state.co.us.