Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day with free park admission on August 6th

Rebecca Ferrell

CPW Statewide

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday, August 6 by offering free entrance at all 41 state parks. Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. Although the state commemorates its 142nd year on the first of the month, state parks recognize the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of the month.

“Colorado Day is an opportunity to thank all of our residents and visitors for their continued support of Colorado’s state parks,” said Gary Thorson, assistant director for information and education for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We hope everyone takes advantage of this occasion to experience the wide variety of recreational opportunities that our 41 state parks have to offer. With over 14 million visitors to our state parks last year, we hope people use Colorado Day as a way to explore more of our state parks and the different experiences each can offer.”

All other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect on Aug. 6.

Colorado’s 41 state parks, scattered throughout the state, showcase the state’s diverse landscapes, and Colorado Day is the perfect opportunity to visit, whether you are searching for a new outdoor experience or revisiting your family’s favorite park.

There are a huge variety of recreational opportunities at all Colorado State Parks. James M. Robb Colorado River State Park is the perfect spot to take your mountain bike and explore the trails around the Fruita section, while the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area provides everything from rafting thrills to amazing angling. If your goal is to discover nature with two feet on the ground, Barr Lake State Park boasts hundreds of species of birds for viewing, while Vega State Park offers serene beauty for picnics with the family.

This Colorado Day, be sure to get out to a state park for a fun-filled day that the whole family can enjoy. Float your boat or kayak, or raft a river. View diverse wildlife and a multitude of bird species. Catch fish, hike, explore by geocaching, ride some of the best OHV trails in the state or go horseback riding. Teach your children to fish, camp or learn about nature. Climb a challenging rock face, fly a kite or ride your bike. Come play all day and stay for the beautiful Colorado sunsets.