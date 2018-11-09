Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 15 – 16 in Burlington

DENVER – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss a citizen petition requesting eliminating the ban on hazing nuisance geese with dogs from March 1 – July 31, adjusting wildlife license fees based on implementation of the Future Generations Act, potential parks fee increases based on implementation of the Future Generations Act, the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan, future state parks selection criteria, and a study on future funding mechanisms for CPW.

The Commission will also consider annual changes regarding turkey hunting and 2019 license quotas; final regulations regarding alcohol on state parks, state wildlife areas, and Division-leased state trust lands based on implementation of Senate Bill 18-243; annual review of regulations regarding big game hunting and general provisions; Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program RFP final recommendations; and a marketing presentation from GOCO and CPW.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 5 p.m. on November 15 at Old Town Museum/Barn, 420 S. 14th St., in Burlington.

The meeting will reconvene at the same location at 8:30 a.m. on November 16 and will adjourn at noon.

Additional agenda items include:

Annual review of final fishing regulations

Herd Management Plans for Deer in D-10 and D-4

Draft Mountain Lion Plan for DAU L-19

Draft Herd Management Plan for Buffalo Peaks/Mount Silverheels/Tenmile Bighorn Sheep

Draft Herd Management Plan for Tobe Pronghorn

Department of Agriculture Update

Department of Natural Resources Update

Financial Update

IPAWS Update

Executive Session

A complete agenda for this meeting can be found on the CPW website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place January 11 – 12 in Denver.