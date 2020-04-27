Colorado Parks and Wildlife is Accepting Applications for the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for a two-year membership to the statewide Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable. The application period is open from Tuesday, April 21st through Tuesday, May 12th, 2020.

CPW aims to maintain a geographically diverse membership on the Roundtable. Currently, we are looking to fill about seven positions with a preference for residents in the northeast, southeast, and southwest regions of the state.

Responsibilities of members include:

Participating in a half- to full-day meeting twice a year. Meetings may be in-person or virtual. Travel to meetings is at the member’s expense.

Participating in occasional conference calls.

Sharing information and ideas with Roundtable members and senior CPW staff on pressing issues.

Sharing your contact information on the CPW Roundtable webpage and being available to sportspersons around the state to share and discuss information pertinent to the Roundtable.

The two-year term runs from August 2020 through July 2022.

Volunteering for the Sportsperson’s Roundtable is a great opportunity to share information with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on recreation and management issues that are relevant to hunters, anglers, and trappers. Be an integral part of the conversation!

How to Apply

Fill out the application available online and also linked from the CPW Sportsperson’s Roundtable webpage (cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx) by the deadline. A printed version is available upon request. CPW staff will make selections and notify you about whether or not you are selected. For more information about the process, please contact Jody Kennedy at (970) 281-7330 or jody.kennedy@state.co.us.

Background on the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable

Hunters and anglers are vitally important to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and to the successful management of Colorado’s wildlife. Sportspersons are directly affected by the agency’s fish and wildlife management decisions and provide much of the funding for wildlife conservation in the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages effective channels for consulting with the state’s hunters and anglers through the Sportsperson’s Roundtable and Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses.

The Sportsperson’s Roundtable is a statewide panel comprised of 16 or more statewide members appointed by CPW and at least two delegates from each of four Sportsperson’s Regional Caucuses. The statewide Roundtable meets in person twice a year to help the agency by sharing information, discussing important topics and identifying emerging issues. Four Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses also hold meetings twice a year. Caucus meetings are open to all local hunters and anglers to discuss regional issues. Caucus delegates then share this information with the statewide Roundtable. Caucus delegates are selected through a separate process determined by sportspersons who participate in the Regional Caucus meetings.

The Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable is made up of individual members who represent a broad range of interests related to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. These interests include, but are not limited to, small and big game hunting, sport fishing, outfitting and other sportsperson-dependent businesses. For more information about the Sportsperson’s Roundtable, Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses and the members of both groups, visit CPW’s website.