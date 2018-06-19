Colorado Parks and Wildlife launching reservation-only camping pilot program at six state parks

Camping at St. Vrain State Park. Customers camping at these pilot parks will be able to easily make reservations for campsites 24/7 online or by phone. image courtesy of outdoorproject.com
DENVER, Colo. – Six state parks will soon start a pilot program to eliminate the required three-day reservation window for camping. Instead, these parks will go to a “reservation-only” system where campers can reserve their site 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

Customers camping at these pilot parks will be able to easily make reservations for campsites 24/7 online or by phone. They will no longer need to gamble by waiting until they arrive at the park hoping to stay at a first-come, first-served site, only to find that there isn’t one available.

State parks participating in this program are:
Cheyenne Mountain
Eleven Mile
Ridgway
Staunton
St. Vrain
Trinidad LakeWhen does it start?
Five of the state parks will begin the pilot program on July 1 and will apply to all campsites in those parks.

Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start September 15 and only apply to sites in the F and G loops.

What if someone occupies a site they haven’t reserved?
Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site. This can be done 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

Camping is available for the first time at Staunton State Park as part of the pilot program. 

  • ​Staunton State Park will have 25 backcountry campsites open to the public by reservation only beginning July 1, 2018
  • There are no fire pits or fires allowed
  • Each campsite offers a 24-by-11 foot pad for a tent, a bear-proof food locker, and a picnic table

