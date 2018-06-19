Colorado Parks and Wildlife launching reservation-only camping pilot program at six state parks

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide

DENVER, Colo. – Six state parks will soon start a pilot program to eliminate the required three-day reservation window for camping. Instead, these parks will go to a “reservation-only” system where campers can reserve their site 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613. Customers camping at these pilot parks will be able to easily make reservations for campsites 24/7 online or by phone. They will no longer need to gamble by waiting until they arrive at the park hoping to stay at a first-come, first-served site, only to find that there isn’t one available.

State parks participating in this program are:

Cheyenne Mountain

Eleven Mile

Ridgway

Staunton

St. Vrain

Trinidad Lake

When does it start?

Five of the state parks will begin the pilot program on July 1 and will apply to all campsites in those parks. Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start September 15 and only apply to sites in the F and G loops.

Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site. This can be done 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613. Camping is available for the first time at Staunton State Park as part of the pilot program.