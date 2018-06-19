Colorado Parks and Wildlife launching reservation-only camping pilot program at six state parks

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide
DENVER, Colo. – Six state parks will soon start a pilot program to eliminate the required three-day reservation window for camping. Instead, these parks will go to a “reservation-only” system where campers can reserve their site 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.
Customers camping at these pilot parks will be able to easily make reservations for campsites 24/7 online or by phone. They will no longer need to gamble by waiting until they arrive at the park hoping to stay at a first-come, first-served site, only to find that there isn’t one available.
Eleven Mile
Ridgway
Staunton
St. Vrain
Trinidad LakeWhen does it start?
Five of the state parks will begin the pilot program on July 1 and will apply to all campsites in those parks.
Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start September 15 and only apply to sites in the F and G loops.
What if someone occupies a site they haven’t reserved?
Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site. This can be done 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.
Camping is available for the first time at Staunton State Park as part of the pilot program.
- Staunton State Park will have 25 backcountry campsites open to the public by reservation only beginning July 1, 2018
- There are no fire pits or fires allowed
- Each campsite offers a 24-by-11 foot pad for a tent, a bear-proof food locker, and a picnic table
