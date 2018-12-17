Colorado Parks and Wildlife sponsors family activities at the 2019 Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coordinating the Youth Fair at the International Sportsmen’s Expo, where more than 500 companies pack three giant halls with fishing and hunting products, expert presentations, and a variety of informational booths. The International Sportsmen’s Expo runs from January 10 – 13, 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The Youth Fair will offer free activities geared toward young sportsmen and women, including live raptor demonstrations, a catch-and-release fishing pond (with free flies for kids who fish), and mini off-road racetrack. Don’t forget, youth under 16 enter the expo for free!

“We are excited to sponsor the Youth Fair at the International Sportsmen’s Expo​. We think families will enjoy our Leave No Trace activities and kids fishing tank,” said CPW Public Programs Coordinator Mary McCormac. “Our goal is to provide activities that kids and families will love.”

Look for CPW signs near the food court located in the northwest corner of the exhibit floor. Some of CPW’s featured exhibits at the Youth Fair include:

CPW Kids’ Trail – Bring the kids! Join us for an indoor nature trail that teaches conservation and Leave No Trace principles. Families will also have the opportunity to explore amazing wildlife species with CPW staff and volunteers. Take a “selfie​​” in front of our beautiful state park backdrop, sponsored by the Friends of Colorado State Parks.

CPW careers – Learn more about conservation careers from actual park rangers and wildlife officers.

Kids fishing tank – Catch and release real fish. All rods, tackle and bait will be provided by CPW’s angler outreach program.

Invasive species – Try your hand at the “Whac-A-Mussel” game and learn about invasive species in Colorado.

Hatcheries – Check out our brand-new hatchery trailer and learn how and why we stock fish in waters across the state. Operation Game Thief – Learn about poaching and how CPW works to bring violators to justice. Visit with wildlife officers to learn about hunting and fishing regulations and opportunities in Colorado. CPW sales booth – Purchase CPW merchandise, Colorado Outdoors subscriptions and more.

Hunter education – Want to pass on your hunting heritage? Learn what it takes to become a hunter education instructor.

CPW information center – Be sure to visit this booth to enter in our daily drawing to win a free annual state parks pass. Here you will also be able to meet with CPW staff and learn about our 41 amazing state parks.

CPW partner booths – Learn more about trail etiquette with Stay the Trail’s mini remote control truck course and other topics with Colorado Wildlife Federation, Outdoor Buddies, the Wildlife Council, and​ the Raptor Education Foundation, which will have live birds as part of their educational booth.

You can check out presentation dates and times at http://www.sportsexpos.com/ attend/denver/schedules.

Outdoor enthusiasts from Colorado and surrounding states attend the annual Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo. For more information about the expo visit CPW’s website at http://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ ISE.aspx or http://www.sportsexpos.com/ attend/denver. A coupon for a $3 discount off adult admission to ISE is available for download through CPW at http://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ ISE.aspx.