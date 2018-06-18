Colorado Petroleum Council Hosts “Pride in Energy!” Event in Denver to Discuss the LGBTQ Community and Colorado’s Oil and Natural Gas Industry

Michelle Lyng

Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley to moderate the panel consisting of executives and LGBTQ members of the natural gas and oil industry

DENVER, June 13, 2018 – The Colorado Petroleum Council, One Colorado, and the Denver Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce hosted over 80 individuals representing the natural gas and oil industry and the Denver LGBTQ community for the third annual “Pride in Energy!” panel.

“Every workforce should look like their community, and I am proud that the natural gas and oil industry is prioritizing this discussion and taking action in transforming what our industry looks like,” said CPC Executive Director and panel moderator Tracee Bentley. “The natural gas and oil industry in Colorado and across the country has been working diligently with LGBTQ organizations and individuals to become a shining example for inclusion, non-discrimination, and diversity in the workforce.”

“From my perspective, what has changed most is the partnership that we have here in Colorado,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos. “We’ve been doing some groundbreaking work, not just in Colorado, but around the country, regarding how the energy industry can be a partner in the fight for LGBTQ equality and speak out against efforts to rollback protections for LGBTQ people. Companies with inclusive workforces simply outperform those without. Providing a welcoming work environment isn’t just the right thing to do, but it is in the best interest of business, too.”

The oil and natural gas industry in Colorado and around the nation has been working closely with LGBTQ organizations and individuals to become an example for inclusion, non-discrimination, and diversity in the workforce. Out of the 232,000 jobs supported by the industry in Colorado, many of those positions are held by members of the LGBTQ community. These jobs offer career advancement and high wages, a point of pride within the industry.

Partnering organizations that helped make this event possible include the Colorado Petroleum Council, Denver Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and One Colorado.

