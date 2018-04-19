Colorado State University announces $37.7 million stadium naming deal

Colorado State University is making history with what it claims to be one of the largest collegiate athletic venue naming deals in United States history.

The 15 year deal with Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) will bring an additional $37.7 million dollars to a previous $20 million deal in 2016.

PSCU agreed to become the title sponsor of the new stadium as part of an overall re-branding initiative and planned public rollout of a new name, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Specifics about how the stadium will be re named have not been released, except that it will continue to be “named for the Rams’ legendary head coach Sonny Lubick,” according to a press release from Colorado State University.

“Public Service Credit Union stands shoulder to shoulder with CSU. We are united in our love for Colorado, investing in the people and communities we serve, so that when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Public Service Credit Union President & CEO, Todd Marksberry. “This partnership has been 10 years in the making and ensures that PSCU will help the more than 33,000 CSU students, nearly 1,500 academic faculty, over 4,300 administrative staff along with the nearly 57,000 CSU alumni in the Denver metro area afford life and simultaneously create positive change for our entire membership. We couldn’t think of a better way to create even deeper and broader impact in Colorado,” said Marksberry.

“This is a partnership that makes so much sense for our university community and for Public Service Credit Union, and we’re thrilled to announce this new agreement,” said CSU President Tony Frank. “Our stadium will carry the name of a Colorado-based business that shares our commitment to creating opportunity and opening doors for people at all income levels. Our mission and our values as a university align so well with those of PCSU, and the investment by the credit union and its members in our campus and programs will bring great visibility to how much they accomplish as a visionary community partner,” said Frank.

