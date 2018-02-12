Colorado State University Theatre Presents: Appropriate

by Brandon Adams

Fort Collins– The Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance proudly presents: Appropriate. This two-weekend run will take place on Feb. 16, 17, 22-24 at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Feb. 18 and 25. All of the performances will take place in the University Theatre at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street. This show is for mature audiences only.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are no charge for CSU students, $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-dead patriarch. As his three adult children sort through a lifetime of hoarded mementos and junk, they collide over clutter, debt, and a contentious family history. But after a disturbing discovery surfaces among their father’s possessions, the reunion takes a turn for the explosive, unleashing a series of crackling surprises and confrontations. Winner of the 2014–2015 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

“…very fine, subversively original…[Jacobs-Jenkins] honors the time-tested recipes of those who have gone before him, combining them into a crafty narrative…But he also brings a culinary self-consciousness to the mix that makes you savor the ingredients anew, while pondering why they have dominated American theater for so long…APPROPRIATE is piercingly clear, with carefully drawn characters who speak in crisp and fluid dialogue. [Jacobs-Jenkins] enjoys his quarrelsome characters, and he has achieved the difficult feat of making them all both unlovable and impossible not to identify with…remarkable and devious.” —The New York Times