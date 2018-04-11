Colorado State University Wind Symphony: Find Your State Finale!

Brandon Adams

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University presents the fourth and final “Find Your State” concert, State of Imagination! The performance will take place on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Griffin Concert Hall, located at the University Center for the Arts. The UCA is located at 1400 Remington St.

The Wind Symphony invites you to come and listen with your ears, eyes, and minds as you embark on a theatrical musical journey. The performance is the fourth and final instillation for the “State of” series highlighting the University’s commitment to excellence. The performance serves to celebrate the University Center for the Arts’ upcoming 10th anniversary by focusing on what it does best—music, theatre, and dance.

Assistant Professor of Dance Madeline Harvey will perform her own choreography to Warren Benson’s “Solitary Dancer.” CSU’s Dr. Dan Goble, Dr. Peter Sommer, and Professor Wil Swindler will partner with the University of Wyoming’s Scott Turpen for a theatrical saxophone quartet performance. CSU is also proud to announce the world premiere of a musical arrangement by Associate Professor of Music James David. Come and let us take you to new heights!

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online atwww.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees. heights!