Colorado State University’s Ralph Opera Center Presents: The Magic Flute

Brandon Adams

An Opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Fort Collins– The Ralph Opera Center at Colorado State University is excited to announce the performances of the Spring 2018 Opera, The Magic Flute. This will be a one weekend Opera, with nightly 7:30 p.m. performances taking place on April 4 and 6, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on April 8. The opera is directed by John Carlo Pierce and conducted by Maestro Wes Kenney.

The Magic Flute was a great success at its premiere in 1791 and has never left the repertoire of the world’s operatic stages. The opera tells the story of Prince Tamino’s quest to rescue Pamina, the daughter of the Queen and of the Night, from the high priest, Sarastro. Through the power of the magic flute, he survives the trials of fire and water, and learns about brotherhood and justice. “The character of Papageno, the bird catcher, is irresistible to opera fans of all ages,” exclaims Pierce.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.