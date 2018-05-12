Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry supported smarter, more effective regulation throughout 2018 Legislative Session

DENVER, May 9, 2018 – The Colorado Petroleum Council issued the following statement today as the 71st General Assembly ends, recognizing the progress on establishing clear and smart regulations that help strengthen the industry’s innovations and foster new technologies for improving safety and environmental performance.

“It’s important that we put in place smart policies that further Colorado’s economy and energy leadership for the benefit of consumers and the communities that are supported by Colorado’s growing natural gas and oil industry,” said Tracee Bentley, executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Council. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and communities throughout the state to drive the highest safety standards for workers and the environment.”

Several bills were passed with bipartisan support that are positives for safety. Bills supported by industry, the COGCC, local governments, and landowners, including SB18-230, ‘Modify Laws Drilling Units Pooling Orders,’ and SB18-167, ‘Enforce Requirements 811 Locate Underground Facilities,’ both passed through the House and the Senate and are on the way to Governor John Hickenlooper’s desk for signature.

• SB18-230 will modify Colorado’s regulations to strengthen protections for mineral and royalty owners throughout production by creating a system of procedures that is more understandable and fair for all involved.

• SB18-167 is an important step to improving safety. This bill will strengthen Colorado’s 811 ‘Call Before You Dig program’ by ensuring that the State can enforce the program and hold excavators accountable for improper excavation. The 811 program is essential to maintaining Colorado’s safety record when it comes to excavation and this bill will only further drive that culture of safety. Industry was actively involved in this bill and is ecstatic to see it cross the finish line.

“Looking back on this legislative session, we are proud of the work that was done this year and the elected officials who supported this legislation should be applauded for fostering bi-partisanship in order to inspire stronger and more efficient practices for Colorado’s energy future,” said Bentley.

The Colorado Petroleum Council is a division of API, which represents all segments of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 625 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation’s energy. The industry supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 45 million Americans.