Comcast Awards College Scholarships to Eight Northern Colorado High School Seniors

Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program

Comcast awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 30 college-bound students across Colorado, including eight from Northern Colorado, for the 2019-20 academic year as part of the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

Scholarship recipients from Northern Colorado and their high schools include:

Amber Rutherford – Mead High School

Christina Uphoff – Saint Vrain Online Global Academy

Alisa Sautter – Loveland High School

Sarah Peters – Mountain View High School

Bryley Van Doren – Northridge High School

Addileigh Bowman – Windsor High School

Christian Dykson – Fort Collins High School

Madison Winey – Fort Collins High School

Leaders and Achievers recognizes high school seniors for their outstanding character, integrity, academic achievement and a commitment to community service, giving these young people additional opportunities to prepare for the future and to engage in their communities.

Each student receives a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, the program has awarded more than $33 million to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country.

Below is the full list of scholarship recipients in Colorado and their high schools:

Aurora

Ashley Sanches Avalos – Hinkley High School

Emnet Yibelthal – Smoky Hill High School

Nana Fordwuo – Regis Jesuit High School

Basalt

Natalie Simecek – Basalt High School

Broomfield

Corinne Neustadter – Legacy High School

Tatum Kohler – Holy Family High School

Colorado Springs

Eric Boyle – Air Academy High School

Commerce City

Jamie Wickersheim – Adams City High School

Denver

Ayanle Nur – DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School

Cecilia Pablo – George Washington High School

Erika Medina – Arrupe Jesuit High School

Linh Tran – Denver South High School

Mia Gugino – Denver Jewish Day School

Fort Collins

Granby

Donna Romero – Middle Park High School

Greeley

Highlands Ranch

Nina Dolatshahi – Highlands Ranch High School

Lakewood

Ruthie Angevine – Colorado Academy Upper

Longmont

Loveland

Parker

Brock Mullen – Chaparral High School

Pueblo

Colton Ortiz – Pueblo South High School

Nickolas Krupka – Central High School

Thornton

Harnoor Hundal – York International School

Westminster

Alec Drosu – Summit Academy

Sangati Shah – Standley Lake High School

Windsor

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provide scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also shows the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

Visit here to learn more about the program.