Comcast Awards College Scholarships to Eight Northern Colorado High School Seniors

Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes students’ achievements in and out of the classroom.

Comcast awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 30 college-bound students across Colorado, as part of the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

Comcast awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 30 college-bound students across Colorado, including eight from Northern Colorado, for the 2019-20 academic year as part of the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

Scholarship recipients from Northern Colorado and their high schools include:

  • Amber Rutherford – Mead High School
  • Christina Uphoff – Saint Vrain Online Global Academy
  • Alisa Sautter – Loveland High School
  • Sarah Peters – Mountain View High School
  • Bryley Van Doren – Northridge High School
  • Addileigh Bowman – Windsor High School
  • Christian Dykson – Fort Collins High School
  • Madison Winey – Fort Collins High School

Leaders and Achievers recognizes high school seniors for their outstanding character, integrity, academic achievement and a commitment to community service, giving these young people additional opportunities to prepare for the future and to engage in their communities.

Each student receives a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, the program has awarded more than $33 million to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country.

Below is the full list of scholarship recipients in Colorado and their high schools:

Aurora

  • Ashley Sanches Avalos – Hinkley High School
  • Emnet Yibelthal – Smoky Hill High School
  • Nana Fordwuo – Regis Jesuit High School

Basalt

  • Natalie Simecek – Basalt High School

Broomfield

  • Corinne Neustadter – Legacy High School
  • Tatum Kohler – Holy Family High School

Colorado Springs

  • Eric Boyle – Air Academy High School

Commerce City

  • Jamie Wickersheim – Adams City High School

Denver

  • Ayanle Nur – DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School
  • Cecilia Pablo – George Washington High School
  • Erika Medina – Arrupe Jesuit High School
  • Linh Tran – Denver South High School
  • Mia Gugino – Denver Jewish Day School

Granby

  • Donna Romero – Middle Park High School

Highlands Ranch

  • Nina Dolatshahi – Highlands Ranch High School

Lakewood

  • Ruthie Angevine – Colorado Academy Upper

Parker

  • Brock Mullen – Chaparral High School

Pueblo

  • Colton Ortiz – Pueblo South High School
  • Nickolas Krupka – Central High School

Thornton

  • Harnoor Hundal – York International School

Westminster

  • Alec Drosu – Summit Academy
  • Sangati Shah – Standley Lake High School

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provide scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also shows the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

Visit here to learn more about the program.

