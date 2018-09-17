Commission on Disability’s Recognition Nominations & Awards

David Young, Communications Specialist

The City of Fort Collins Commission on Disability (COD) presents the 2018 Community Recognition Awards: Recognizing those who work for the advancement of people with disabilities in our community.

Every year the COD recognizes individuals, businesses and agencies in our community who work to enrich the lives of people with disabilities. The Fort Collins Mayor awards all winners.

The awards express gratitude to those people and businesses who serve to enrich the lives of people with disabilities, and who effect change by embracing the spirit of inclusion and respect.

Nominations are now open for the awards. If you know of someone who is making a difference, nominate them at fcgov.com/codma or by calling (970) 416-4254. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 19. To be eligible for an award, the nominee cannot have previously won. There’s no residency requirement, but the work must have taken place in Fort Collins.

The awards ceremony will take place at a formal luncheon Oct. 18 at the CSU Grand Ballroom, Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave. Mall at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about the awards and to submit a nomination visit fcgov.com/codma.

