Community Event Coverage Request

Are you a part of an event you would like profiled in The New SCENE Magazine or North Forty News?
Give us your story ideas and we’ll consider them for our next issue. Fill out the form below and we’ll be notified.
Are you a part of an event you would like profiled in The New SCENE Magazine or North Forty News?
Give us your story ideas and we’ll consider them for our next issue. Fill out the form below and we’ll be notified.
Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Our new LiveMarket Local Offers lets you promote your business to locals 24/7. Click below to get your 1st promotion going… no credit card required, no strings attached.