Covid-19 Response Fund Established for Non-Profits

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County have established the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund. As with other disaster response initiatives, the objective is to provide leadership and collaborative funding to support those who face the greatest need.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has stunned the world and is taking its toll on every individual and organization, including our community’s nonprofits. To help respond to this unprecedented challenge, this effort will provide funding to local nonprofit organizations that work with people disproportionately affected by the consequences of COVID-19. Initially, these recipients include human service organizations that address food insecurity, especially for youth and older adults.

“This initiative reflects the core of why the Community Foundation exists,” said Ray Caraway, Community Foundation president. “We have the infrastructure, relationships, and experience to convene community resources and respond rapidly when action is needed.”

“This fund is designed to be nimble and will evolve to meet the greatest needs of the community as they unfold,” said Annie Davies, United Way of Larimer County chief executive officer. “We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Community Foundation to connect generous businesses and individuals to a meaningful and local opportunity to help those affected by the pandemic.”

“The Food Bank of Larimer County is at the very front of this when it comes to food,” said Amy Pezzani, Food Bank of Larimer County CEO. “We serve over 1,000 families each day.”

“As a part of the emergency response plan, the Town of Estes Park is referring people who need assistance to Estes Park’s Crossroads Ministry,” said Brian Schaffer, the organization’s executive director. ”We will be delivering food boxes to those confined to their home as well as adding others to our Meals on Wheels list to receive a hot, nutritious meal”

As a basis for this initiative, the Foundation is contributing $50,000 dollars and the United Way is contributing $100,000. Both organizations are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from private foundations, corporate partners, and individual donors.

The Community Foundation and United Way of Larimer County will administer grants from the COVID-19 Fund with the assistance of community volunteers who will sit on the grant selection committee. Donations can be made to either organization.

Grants will be distributed to nonprofit organizations throughout Larimer County through the course of the crisis. The goal is to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. COVID-19 Response Fund expects to disburse an initial round of grants by March 31, 2020. Neither United Way nor the Foundation will charge an administrative fee for this fund.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable — our parents, our grandparents.”

To assist in this critical work, you may donate to the Fund through either the Community Foundation or United Way.

Community Foundation of Northern Colorado: Donate online at www.coloradogives.org/COVID-19. Checks may be made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, 4745 Wheaton Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525, with COVID-19 Fund in the memo line. Visit https://www.nocofoundation.org/COVID-19 for additional information.

United Way of Larimer County: To donate text LARIMERUNITED to 41444, make an online donation at https://impact.uwaylc.org/Corona, or send checks to United Way of Larimer County, 525 W. Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521 with COVID-19 in the subject line. To learn more about community resources & volunteer opportunities, please visit www.uwaylc.org.

The Community Foundation and the United Way are both 501(c)(3) public charities so gifts to any of our funds provide donors with the maximum tax deductions allowed by law.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages almost 550 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. Over 75 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and strengthens our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.