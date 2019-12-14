Community Foundation of Northern Colorado awards $45,155 to projects in Berthoud

Foundation Contact: Ella Fahrlander 970.488.1979

The Berthoud Community Fund Committee awarded $45,155 to 16 projects submitted by local nonprofit organizations. The Berthoud Community Fund Committee, a part of the Community Foundation since 1995, recommended projects it believes deliver value to the community.

The nonprofits receiving funding and benefitting projects:

A Little Help – establishing Berthoud office

Berthoud Golden Links, Inc. – student multi-media developer

Berthoud Habitat for Humanity – one Dark-Sky Compliant street light

Berthoud High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps – cadet leadership camp

Berthoud High School Athletic Boosters Club – logo enhancements and community culture

Berthoud Historical Society – school booklets

Berthoud Local – Community Garden Orchard

Berthoud Robotics – new robotics equipment and competition support

Food Bank for Larimer County – Grace Place mobile pantry

Foster & Adoptive Families of Larimer County – school shoes

Give Next Fund – classroom

Guided Hope – assistant program coordinator

House of Neighborly Service – client food and utility assistance

Meals on Wheels of Loveland & Berthoud – meal delivery

Volunteers of America Colorado – Smiling Spoon at Berthoud Senior Center

Wildfire Community Arts Center – U-create Art open studio and after school art club

Some examples of these worthwhile causes include:

A Little Help connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. It expanded to Berthoud in June to engage more older adults and volunteers by bringing them together for transportation, medical note-taking, minor home repair, yard work, technology check-ins, resource navigation, and caregiver respite.

House of Neighborly Services strives to contribute to the health and stability of people challenged by the effects of poverty or situational crises. HNS strives to provide resources, referrals, a listening ear, and individualized support to the family unit.

The Berthoud Community Fund Committee members are Brad Cook, Mike Cook, Stephanie Gregg, Tim DePumpo, Robert Kearney, Diane Levy, Misha Maggi, Tom Patterson, Christine Torres, and committee chair Meinte Veldhuis.

For more information about the Berthoud Fund Committee, contact Elizabeth Messerli, Donor Services