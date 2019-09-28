Community Foundation seeking statewide interaction

The Northern Colorado Community Foundation has a mission to inspire, unify and encourage communication between the communities we serve,” according to its president, Ray Caraway.

The foundation recently announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with CiviCo, a networking and educational organization formerly focused on the Denver Metro area. Caraway explained that the foundation is part of an effort to take the organization statewide to enhance statewide as well as regional cooperation.

To that end, the Northern Colorado Community Foundation will participate with its new partner in a nine-month McKinsey Academy Program designed to develop leadership opportunities and promote networking for leaders in business, the public sector, and non-profit organizations in Northern Colorado.

An inaugural class has been selected to participate in the nine-month program which will include classes, statewide gatherings and networking opportunities with participants across the state.

The Northern Colorado class consists of a “cohort” of 14 people representing business, public and non-profit (social) sectors. In addition to Caraway, city managers in Greeley and Fort Collins are members of the cohort.

The program will use materials from the nationally-recognized McKinsey Academy. Similar organizations based in Grand Junction and Colorado Springs are working with the same goals in mind. During the coming year, participants in the program will have several opportunities to meet in different parts of the state to share ideas and build relationships with each other.