Community Impact Center To Create Non Profit Hub

United Way of Larimer County has relocated to the Community Impact Center, a property that is owned and managed by development and investment company Brinkman located at 525 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

United Way and Brinkman have partnered to establish a ‘nonprofit center’ offering low-cost office space for other agencies. This collaboration supports United Way’s initiative to develop shared services with other nonprofits, which will increase efficiencies and reduce duplication in the nonprofit community.

Brinkman purchased 525 W. Oak St. in the summer of 2018. As part of their mission-driven real estate model, Brinkman saw an opportunity to establish a unique structure that would add value to an existing real estate asset, support the operations of United Way and create a hub for nonprofit collaboration in Northern Colorado.

“Our current building was constructed decades ago as a social services facility through the leadership of community volunteers and nonprofit organizations and the support of public, private and nonprofit partners,” said Tracy Oldemeyer, United Way of Larimer County Board Chair. “Community collaborative efforts continue with our relocation to the Community Impact Center. We are excited to continue serving as a community hub for nonprofit excellence with Brinkman.”

“We have long admired the positive catalyst United Way serves as in our community. We believe this facility will allow them to further grow their positive impact as a nonprofit leader. This partnership is one we’re proud of and committed to,” said Brinkman CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Brinkman.

United Way invites the public to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Community Impact Center at a block party on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. outside 525 W. Oak St. The event will feature food, drinks, music and fun. Register at www.uwaylc.org/events.