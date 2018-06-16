Community invited to milestone event for Pianos About Town program

Mary Timby

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, June 14, 2018 – Fort Collins’ eight-year-old Pianos About Town program will celebrate 100 painted pianos with a special community event on Aug. 2.

The event will take place as part of Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live, from 7-9 p.m. in Old Town Square, Fort Collins. The celebration will introduce the 100th piano to the community and will feature a special “first song” performed by Hazel Miller Band. The community is invited to the event to learn more about the program’s history, view photos of all 99 pianos and see the 100th piano.

Pianos About Town brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins. Pianos About Town started in 2010 as a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the Downtown Development Authority and the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program. Community members watch as local artists transform donated pianos into public art.

Scattered among 20 locations across town in the summer, and six locations in the winter, the completed pianos offer surprise interruptions of color and music across Fort Collins. The whimsical pianos beckon to passersby and invite them to make and listen to music together.