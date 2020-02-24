Community Invited to Share Ideas on the Future of Town Hall

The Town of Wellington will hold an interactive workshop in March.

The Town is looking to take public feedback on the future of Wellington’s new Town Hall. The Town wants to hear from all community members about their views and preferences for a location and features in our new Town Hall.

This workshop will allow the public to get involved and express to the Town and the project consultant on what is important to them.

All comments and feedback will be collected and considered as the Town develops the Town Hall Spaces Needs Assessment.

 

Future Town Hall Community Workshop

Evening Session
When: March 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Leeper Center, Board Room

Daytime Session
When: March 10
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Leeper Center, Board Room

Families and community members of all ages are welcome to attend and are highly encouraged to actively participate.

