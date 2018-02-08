District Attorney Seeks a Community Perspective Committee

By Jodi Lacey

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Cliff Riedel needs your help. He seeks to assemble a group of people who have an interest in the community and how the criminal justice system participates in the wider community.

Their job will be to meet quarterly for lunch with Cliff and members of his staff for a brainstorming/input session about his office and how it can better reflect the values and concerns of this community.

In this time of scarce resources and unprecedented demands for public safety, Cliff hopes to maximize value and public safety effectiveness by broadening his perspective on problems and solutions.

We, in the Eighth Judicial District (Larimer and Jackson Counties), are blessed to live in safe communities. And yet, as we know from Aurora, Columbine and elsewhere, Colorado seems to have more than its share of unpredictable, violent events which require not just reaction, but proaction from the criminal justice system.

“I’m looking for non-traditional perspectives to bring to the table. Every segment of the community needs to be represented in order to make the best possible decisions. If you have been looking for a way to contribute and participate, consider joining our team.”

Cliff seeks 6 – 10 people to sit with him four times a year for lunch. If you are interested, please submit a letter of interest detailing your background and experience that would add value to the work of the committee to:

District Attorney Clifford Riedel

201 LaPorte Avenue, Suite 200

Fort Collins, CO 80521-2763

or via email to 8thdist-da@co.larimer.co.us