Community planning month: Public Input needed to contribute to Comprehensive Plan

Public input needed for the Community Choices Stage

October is Community Planning Month and an opportunity to share your vision of the future in Larimer County by giving input on the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan, as the plan advances to the Community Choices stage.

Larimer County Community Development and the Board of Larimer County Commissioners are developing a new county-wide Comprehensive Plan, a policy and planning document establishing a long range framework for decision-making in the mountain and Front Range areas of Larimer County.

The first part — The Mountain Resilience Plan — was adopted at the end of 2017. The second part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Front Range in Larimer County is underway.

The Community Choices stage will develop a set of effective tools and strategies that enable Larimer County to determine how we grow, and shape our landscape in the years ahead.

Public input is vital to the success of the Comprehensive Plan and citizens can participate in Community Choices in two ways. Citizens can share their vision and comments throughout October at the

Comprehensive Plan website www.LarimerCompPlan.com, or in person at two forums:

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, 2018, Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, 2018, Rialto Theatre Deveraux Room, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland

Citizens may also sign up for email updates on the project, other engagement opportunities and other information about the Comprehensive Plan at www.LarimerCompPlan.com.

