Here is a list of immediate resources available for those in need.
If you need more information or we can assist you further, please fill out the contact form below.
Larimer County Assistance
https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/public-benefits
Catholic Charities
https://ccdenver.org/larimer-county-services/emergency-assistance/
Colorado State University’s List
http://www.c4e.colostate.edu/current-students/resources/fort-collins-community-resources/
Food Bank for Larimer County
https://foodbanklarimer.org/
Rams against Hunger
https://lsc.colostate.edu/slice/slice-engagement/rams-against-hunger/