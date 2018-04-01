Here is a list of immediate resources available for those in need.

If you need more information or we can assist you further, please fill out the contact form below.

Larimer County Assistance

https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/public-benefits

Catholic Charities

https://ccdenver.org/larimer-county-services/emergency-assistance/

Colorado State University’s List

http://www.c4e.colostate.edu/current-students/resources/fort-collins-community-resources/

Food Bank for Larimer County

https://foodbanklarimer.org/

Rams against Hunger

https://lsc.colostate.edu/slice/slice-engagement/rams-against-hunger/