Community Swimming Opens on a Limited Basis in Loveland

The Chilson Recreation Center in Loveland has announced the limited offering of a Sensory-Friendly Family Swim on May 17.

The Chilson Recreation Center pool will be open after hours for families who include members with sensory needs. The crowd will be small, the environment accepting and the noise lessened by turning off the water features, with the exception of the lazy river.

The outdoor hot tub will be closed. PARENT OR GUARDIAN PARTICIPATION IS REQUIRED. Lifeguards are on duty.

Sensory-Friendly Family Swim

Date: 05/17/2020 6:00 PM – 7:15 PM

Location: Chilson Recreation/Senior Center

700 E Fourth Street

Loveland, Colorado 80537