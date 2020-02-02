Community to Celebrate the Opening of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union

Join the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, February 13th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, as they celebrate Wellington’s newest business, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

The Chamber will provide a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:30 pm to kick-off the Business After Hours event at the new branch located on 8205 Wellington Blvd.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

(Progress update provided by Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union) Your new branch in Wellington, Colorado will be opening soon!!! Right now, it’s looking like by the first week of February 2020 this branch will be ready for your business.

The new branch will include walk-in service as well as drive-through lanes. You can take advantage of a broad array of financial services, including car loans, mortgages, and free checking accounts; along with electronic services that include a free mobile app, free online banking, and free bill pay, plus mobile deposits.

Keep visiting https://www. mymeridiantrust.com/about/new- wellington-colorado-branch- progress to see the latest photos, news, and updates about this new branch located on 8205 Wellington Blvd.