COMPLETE CLOSURE OF HARMONY ROAD – East of Latham Pkwy. to WCR 15

Commuters be forewarned. There will be a COMPLETE CLOSURE of Harmony Rd. east of Latham Parkway (AKA: CR 1, WCR 13) to WCR 15. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 22nd and continue through Saturday, October 27th. Weather permitting, Harmony Rd. will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 28. During the closure, the public is asked to follow all signs and obey posted detours.

As part of the the development project associated with the Ridge at Harmony Road subdivision, the Town of Windsor will be closing Harmony Road for utility construction work. Alternative routes will be required as this is a full closure for the duration of the project. Detour signs will be posted at Latham Pkwy. and at WCR 15. Please reference the map below for detour routes (indicated in green) and plan accordingly. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our neighboring community of Windsor readies the necessary infrastructure for a new residential development.

For additional information/questions about the project, please contact Justin Marshall with GLH Construction, Inc. at 970-674-0440.

