Concerned Wellington Citizen Urges Public to Participate in Controversial Last Minute Public Town Meeting Tonight

In an email from a Concerned Wellington Citizen, North Forty News has learned a last-minute special meeting has been called by the Town of Wellington Trustees to address personnel matters regarding the Town Administrator position, currently held by Ed Cannon.

“The town of Wellington has confirmed there will be a special meeting tonight to address Personnel issues of the Town Administrator position,” said Kelly Houghteling, Deputy Town Administrator, with the Town of Wellington.

According to the Wellington resident, who chose to remain anonymous, “Ed Cannon should not be out of a job. He has made significant progress in Wellington the past 3 years. There are 2 Board of Trustees that have spent the past year colluding on how to get rid of him,” the Citizen said. “They finally pressured a couple of more trustees to go along and scheduled an urgent closed executive session this past Tuesday night and basically did a straw vote that he would be out.”

Houghteling forwarded North Forty News a link to the meeting agenda, which can be found here:

https://wellingtonco.civicclerk.com/Web/UserControls/DocPreview.aspx?aoid=93&fbclid=IwAR3VAwPvpJXJ38MOmLA1fmJcy6W9x5dv_7vCq_dMAXFdLvROF787W9T2dxQ

“We posted the notice on March 25 on our town website and at town hall,” said Houghteling.

Also, according to Houghteling, the notice was posted at 3:30 yesterday, within the required time limit to call a special meeting.

“The public is invited to participate through the Zoom meeting by phone call. Instructions can be found on our website and town Facebook Page,” she said.

“The Wellington elections are in less than 2 weeks,” said the Concerned Citizen. “They knew [the trustees] that the new Board members coming in (3) – would not give them the votes. Right now it is their agenda to get him out and they don’t care how it is done. They just want it done before the final election results.”

According to the Concerned Citizen, Trustees on the board have been colluding with others to get Cannon out because they don’t like him personally.

“It is small town politics and corruption at its best,” said the Concerned Citizen.

The meeting will be held tonight electronically at 6:30pm at the following Zoom location: https://zoom.us/j/388628858