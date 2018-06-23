Concert at “The Mish” to benefit Mountain Schools

North Forty News

Support the three historic elementary schools of Livermore, Red Feather Lakes and Stove Prairie—known collectively as the Mountain Schools—by attending a fundraiser concert by nationally renowned blues band Chris Daniels and the Kings, with AJ Fullerton and the Tuffenuffs, at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway, Bellvue, on June 29, 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Dani Grant and Matt Hoeven, owners of “The Mish,” have generously donated the tickets for the Mountain Schools to sell. The show, limited to 21 and older, will appeal to “fans of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jonny Lang, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd,” suggests the Mish. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Parking is extremely limited, and the fee is not included in the concert ticket price. For transportation via shuttle and parking info, please see http://themishawaka.com/info/parking-and-transportation/

Buy tickets to the show at https://www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Mountain-Schools-Mishawaka-Fundraiser/IdGJE and enjoy knowing that 100% of the $16 ticket cost will be donated to the Mountain Schools, to help purchase technology and provide other enrichment to students. For info on the event, follow the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/169055373914528