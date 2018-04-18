Confluent Development Delivers MedExpress Project in Fort Collins

Local Developer Converts Traditional Retail Property into Urgent Care Facility

DENVER – Denver-based real estate investment and development firm Confluent Development has teamed up with MedExpress, delivering an urgent care clinic in Fort Collins. Confluent Development served as the owner and developer for the adaptive reuse project, which converted a former Ruby Tuesday location into the urgent care facility.

Centrally located in Fort Collins at 110 E. Boardwalk Drive – on the northeast corner of South College Avenue and E. Boardwalk – the project has renovated and expanded the former restaurant building.

The 4,647-square-foot single-story facility is built to meet MedExpress’ prototypical design. Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects and NeuMark Commercial Builders served as the architect and general contractor for the project.

Confluent Development broke ground on the project speculatively before successfully leasing it to the growing urgent care operator. The project marks the firm’s first partnership with MedExpress.

“Confluent Development is thrilled to partner with a company that has seen such successful growth in Colorado,” said Nick Kitaeff, Senior Development Manager at Confluent Development. “We are proud to help MedExpress provide urgent care services to patients in an accessible and prominent location in Northern Colorado.”

About Confluent Development:

Confluent Development is a leading full-service real estate investment and development firm that owns and develops ground-up commercial real estate throughout the United States. Confluent Development is an industry expert with more than 25 years of experience across diverse product types including office, retail, industrial, senior housing and multi-family developments. For more information, visit ConfluentDev.com.