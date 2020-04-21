Congressman Joe Neguse Provides COVID-19 Update

Late in March, I was proud to help pass a critical economic relief package in Congress to support millions of American families, small businesses, and hospitals who are struggling amidst the current public health emergency. This bill took an important first step by authorizing direct cash payments to many American workers to help them get by while much of our economy is shut down.

CLICK HERE TO TRACK YOUR ECONOMIC STIMULUS PAYMENT For most taxpayers, these cash payments are automatic, and no further action is needed. However, if you have questions, the IRS has launched an online portal to allow you to check if you are eligible, track the status of your payment and update your information if necessary. If you have direct deposit information set up with the IRS from your 2018 or 2019 tax returns and are eligible, you should be receiving a payment in the coming days or it should already be in your account. To update your direct deposit information or to track your payment, click the link above. The IRS also has a special website for non-filers. This is applicable if you receive veterans disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, or if your income level does not require you to file a tax return. You do not need to submit the non-filer form if you filed federal income tax for 2018 or 2019, or if you receive Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Railroad Retirement benefits. Economic Impact Payments will not be taxed and should not adjust your federal income tax filing or refund for 2020 in any way. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION FOR NON-FILERS Given an unfortunate number of reports of scammers trying to take advantage of the stimulus payment process, it is important to note that the IRS will never call, email, or text you requesting personal or bank information for you to get a stimulus check. The government will never ask you to pay a fee to get this money. If you have questions about any of this information or what is real and authorized information, please reach out to our office.