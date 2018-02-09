Connect People to Nature as a Volunteer Naturalist

Rimrock Open Space - courtesy of Larimer.co.us
By Teddy Parker-Renga
LOVELAND, Colo. – Do you want to inspire curiosity for nature in people of all ages? Do you love spending time outdoors? Join Larimer County Department of Natural Resources as a Volunteer Naturalist!
Volunteer Naturalists teach school groups, talk with visitors to Larimer County’s parks and open spaces, and lead hikes on ecology, geology, local history and more.
“Being a Volunteer Naturalist is a great way to enhance your understanding of the natural world and gain valuable and rewarding volunteer experience,” said educator Heather Young. “Plus, you’re a part of a community that cares about the environment and inspires others to appreciate it.”
No experience in the fields of environmental education or ecology is required. Volunteer Naturalists must attend a training, pass a background check and have transportation.
An in-depth training will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the day for three consecutive weeks starting March 21, 2018, with instruction on teaching, public speaking, geology, ecology and more.
For questions or more information, please contact Young at hyoung@larimer.org or (970) 619-4489.
Teddy Parker-Renga
Community Relations Specialist
Larimer County Natural Resources
1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland, CO 80537

(970) 619-4561 – Office
(970) 646-1135 – Mobile

