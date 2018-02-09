Connect People to Nature as a Volunteer Naturalist

By Teddy Parker-Renga By Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Do you want to inspire curiosity for nature in people of all ages? Do you love spending time outdoors? Join Larimer County Department of Natural Resources as a Volunteer Naturalist!

Volunteer Naturalists teach school groups, talk with visitors to Larimer County’s parks and open spaces, and lead hikes on ecology, geology, local history and more.

“Being a Volunteer Naturalist is a great way to enhance your understanding of the natural world and gain valuable and rewarding volunteer experience,” said educator Heather Young. “Plus, you’re a part of a community that cares about the environment and inspires others to appreciate it.”

No experience in the fields of environmental education or ecology is required. Volunteer Naturalists must attend a training, pass a background check and have transportation.

An in-depth training will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the day for three consecutive weeks starting March 21, 2018 , with instruction on teaching, public speaking, geology, ecology and more.

