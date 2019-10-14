And the People Who Live In Them

Some folks wonder about the concept of a “weekly regional newspaper.” But there are parts of the country where covering more than one city or town makes perfect sense.

Northern Colorado is an example of where a weekly newspaper covering an entire region and the towns, cities, and rural areas in that region serves to help in connecting communities and the people who live in them.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

You might ask: “What’s the value in that?”

Well, unlike the East Coast that was settled and densely populated well before our part of the country, not every city or town in Northern Colorado offers every service its residents might want or need and some folks are willing to travel considerable distances for a night out on the town in one of our larger cities.

And of our readers in the larger cities in Northern Colorado, in addition to well-established restaurants and organizations, there is so much new growth and so many new opportunities to support locally-owned businesses that whenever possible, we want our readers to know the best and the latest of what’s going on not only in their community but in their neighboring communities. And often, this news is not found elsewhere in the “news deserts” and lack of local nuance created by what the distantly-owned larger dailies fail to cover.

The other thing we strive to do with our newspaper is to introduce “people to people” — people who are making a difference, perhaps right there in your community whom you might otherwise never know about if we didn’t cover their fine efforts. And who knows that perhaps they are involved in an area of interest near and dear to your heart where if you attend that meeting or go listen to that lecture, you might make a new friend — and we’d be delighted to hear that our efforts led to that happy outcome.

In an age when work takes up so much of our time and technology eats up even more, we seek to provide coverage of people and events both on our pages and on our website that will inspire you to get out there and meet new people and try new activities.

There’s a lot happening in Northern Colorado! And we want you to know about it!

—————————–

Help support our work on your behalf by subscribing to either or both of our publications on either of these links:

northfortynews.com/subscribe or scenenoco.com/subscribe

Or contact us to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in our online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website.

Blaine Howerton