Construction Begins on New Severance Community Park

The buzz in the town of Severance is about their new Town Community Park. The 26 acre park is a $2.5 million project on 26 acres. There will be a large sod field for town events and new parking.

ECI Site Construction Management (ECI) announced ground breaking in January.

The park will be located in the northwest corner of WCR 72 and WCR 23. It is expected to be completed the summer of 2020.

“ECI is thrilled to be part of another community park in our northern Colorado backyard,” said Ted Johnson, president of ECI. “The new Severance Community Park will provide great new amenities for Severance residents, as well as a place to gather and recreate. We look forward to incorporating local subcontractors and tradespeople during construction so they can put their footprint on a project that the community will enjoy for many years to come,” he said.

The project will also include grading and infrastructure for future baseball and softball fields, a sledding hill, and other landscape and site features.

