Construction of a New Roundabout in Windsor Begins Next Week

New Roundabout in Windsor

Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of 7th St. and New Liberty Rd. in the Town of Windsor begins next Tuesday, June 18, weather permitting.

To mitigate traffic concerns during the project, 7th St. between Crossroads Blvd. and Kestrel Ct. will be open to local traffic only and the following detours are being recommended:

Northbound traffic on 7th St. will detour to the east or west using Crossroads Blvd. with additional detour signs posted.

Southbound traffic on 7th St. detour east on Eastman Park Dr. to Hwy. 257 and then to take Crossroads Blvd. west to make the connection back to 7 th St.

St. They will set a temporary bypass road up near the construction site to allow eastbound traffic on New Liberty Rd. to connect with 7th St. and back to New Liberty Rd.

They will also set a temporary bypass road up to allow traffic heading westbound on New Liberty Rd. to connect with 7th St. and back to New Liberty Rd.

The project—the bulk of which was intentionally planned for the summer months to avoid additional school traffic—is estimated to take 8 to 10 weeks for completion.

They ask the public to please plan to use alternate routes and watch for signs, flaggers, and cones marking the work zone.

Crow Creek Construction, LLC will perform the work.

Residents can sign up for email or text message traffic alerts at windsorgov.com/NotifyMe.