Consumer advisory: Maps showing DIA taxi zones now available on PUC website

Maps depicting zones for flat-rated taxi fares to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) are now available on the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) website. Taxi customers can easily check on-line to see if their location falls within a flat-rated zone.

The PUC sets maximum rates for taxi service between the airport and four zones – downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, Boulder, and Tower Road. Taxi companies may charge less than the maximum rate if they have a different rate on file with the PUC, but it cannot exceed the maximum flat rate.

Current maximum rates for trips between DIA and various zones are as follows:

Between DIA and Zone A (downtown Denver), $51.

Between DIA and Zone B (Denver Tech Center), $57.

Between DIA and Zone C (Boulder), $84.

Between DIA and Zone D (Tower Road), $24.

In addition, taxis may include access/gate fees as established by DIA (currently $4.57 for trips originating at the airport. Taxis may not use meters or include any charge for mileage, waiting for time or traffic delay for flat-rate airport trips.

All taxi trips to and from destinations outside the four zones must be charged on a metered basis. For example, a trip from a downtown Denver hotel to Union Station cannot be a flat-rated fare but must use the meter.

Maximum flat rates to and from the airport apply only to taxi companies. The PUC does not regulate rates for transportation network carriers such as Uber and Lyft, or luxury limousines.

Taxi customers can find maps showing the four DIA flat-rated zones here: https://sites.google.com/ state.co.us/puc-zone-maps or from the PUC’s main transportation page.