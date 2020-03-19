Continuing In Uncertain Times: An Important Notice From North Forty News

Dear Friends and Supporters of North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine,

In response to Covid-19, North Forty News is implementing an emergency action plan to continue coverage and operations during these uncertain times.

Primarily, we plan to help ensure the well being of our community as well as our staff by limiting our exposure to public places while increasing delivery of the number of our publications to Northern Colorado.

Our first step will be to change the delivery program of our print editions.

Our next step will be to expand coverage in the safest and widest-reaching ways possible.

Starting immediately, and until further notice, North Forty News is changing its delivery policy.

Subscribers who live in Northern Colorado can opt-in for driveway delivery.

– This is only available to new, current and renewing subscribers who live within reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas in Northern Colorado. In order to limit our exposure to the virus, our staff will deliver your copy to a driveway or mailbox area only — no P. O. Boxes.

– All delivery addresses are subject to approval by the publisher.

– Subscribers who do not opt-in will automatically be mailed their copy, as is our current policy.

To sign up for a subscription or to renew go here:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe/

To opt-in for driveway delivery go here:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

Our delivery locations to the public of our free editions have changed.

– We are changing delivery to a limited number of locations (many are available 24/7).

– Locations will change as we assess popularity and risk. Please see our virtual map of locations at any time to get your hard copy of North Forty News and/or New SCENE if you are not a current subscriber. Each location will contain a significant number of copies. Feel free to take what you need, and give extra copies to friends, family, and neighbors as you check in on their well being.

To see where free editions of North Forty News are located view the map on this page:

https://northfortynews.com/about/

The digital edition of North Forty News will continue, its availability will be expanded.

-The digital edition of North Forty News will continue to be provided within the Daily Digest.

-To receive North Forty News digitally, opt into our Daily Digest list at the following link or contribute any amount and you will automatically be signed up.

To support our efforts with any amount and to be automatically signed up for the Daily Digest go to:

https://donorbox.org/1-monthly-support

To sign up for the Daily Digest without a contribution go to:

http://northfortynews.com/daily-digest-signup/

As we do our best to provide coverage, your support of North Forty News and New SCENE is most important in these uncertain times. Your monthly support, or through a subscription is vital to our ability to continue to deliver your news digitally or to your driveway.

Your renewal or your contribution to our efforts will go directly into continuing coverage of the situation in Northern Colorado and around the world. Please consider supporting these efforts through your monthly contribution today.

We have begun extensive (and urgent) partnerships with other local media, funders, advertisers, and community organizations to combine our efforts in order to keep Northern Colorado informed through these unprecedented times.

Our community needs to come together, while all recommendations are that we must limit personal contact with each other. North Forty News is committed to using every effort to communicate safely during this time and in as many places as possible.

Thank you to you – our reader – and for letting our advertisers know that you support North Forty News.

Sincerely,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher | Owner

North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine

970.221.0213 xt 101