Corrections to the Taste of Loveland Article regarding Foothills Gateway, Inc.

Stacy Hill, Foothills Gateway, Inc.

Foothills Gateway, Inc. (FGI) is a non-profit organization that provides services and support programs for over 2,600 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Larimer County. These programs benefit people of all ages and include supported employment, housing, day program services, transportation, family support services, adult respite, early childhood intervention and case management for both children and adults. Although Foothills Gateway, Inc. has been operating in Larimer County since 1972, FGI has not been a school since the 1980’s.