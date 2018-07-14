Country Artist, Jake Gill, from “The Voice” Hits the Lagoon Stage July 18

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 12, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is excited to present country artist and third round finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Jake Gill, on Wednesday, July 18. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Originally from Kansas, Gill remembers spending time with his grandfather working out on the family farm and listening to country music together. Although he always had a passion for music, he went to school to become a chiropractor and even opened his own office in Hitchinson, Kan. He performed inconsistently around the area at many local churches before deciding to jump head first into a musical career.

After starring on The Voice and winning a songwriting contest, Gill had the opportunity to play on the main stage at Country Stampede and open for Jason Aldean in front of more than 50,000 people. He has also performed alongside some of the biggest names in country music, including Jake Owen, Easton Corbin and Chris Cagle.

Gill is currently working on his fourth studio album, where he plays a part in writing or cowriting every song. He loves to write from experience and tell a story about something that he has lived through himself.

Opening for Jake Gill on July 18 is Little Kids Rock performer, Jaanvi Gurung. Attendees are encouraged to get dinner at the local food trucks that will be onsite: The Rollin’ Stone Wood Fired Pizzeria, Wing Shack, The Goodness Truck, The Human Bean and A-Maize’n Kettle Corn.

Lagoon runs for eight weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing with thanks to the generous support of Title Sponsors Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru. Event Sponsors include Surgery Center of Fort Collins, DaVinci Sign Systems, Poudre River Public Library, The Group – John Hanrahan, Big O Tires, Rockfan Entertainment, K99, the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.